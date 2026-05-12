Israeli bulldozers raze about 50 Palestinian shops ahead of settlement-linked road project

Israel says the demolitions are needed to make way for a road serving local Palestinian communities. But Palestinian officials say the road is part of a broader plan to keep Palestinian vehicles off a new highway being built to serve nearby Israeli settlements.

That project is part of a strategic section of the West Bank known as E1, which Israel is developing with the intention of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The shops that were demolished are where Israel is planning to build a new road that will divert all Palestinian traffic to that road so that they can close down the whole area of E1 for Palestinians,” said Hagit Ofran, director of the anti-settlement group Peace Now.