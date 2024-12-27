Begin typing your search...

    Israeli attorney general orders probe into report that alleged Netanyahu’s wife harassed opponents

    Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara made the announcement in a terse message late Thursday, saying the investigation would focus on the findings of a recent report by the “Uvda” investigative program into Sara Netanyahu.

    27 Dec 2024
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general has ordered police to open an investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife on suspicion of harassing political opponents and a witness in the Israeli leader’s corruption trial.

    Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara made the announcement in a terse message late Thursday, saying the investigation would focus on the findings of a recent report by the “Uvda” investigative program into Sara Netanyahu.

    The program uncovered a trove of WhatsApp messages in which Mrs. Netanyahu appears to instruct a former aide to organize protests against political opponents and to intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness in the trial.

    The announcement did not mention Mrs. Netanyahu by name, and the Justice Ministry declined further comment.

    But in a video released earlier Thursday, Netanyahu listed what he said were the many kind and charitable acts by his wife and blasted the Uvda report as “lies.”

    IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuSara Netanyahu
