Israeli airstrike kills 3 in Syria's Homs province

ByIANSIANS|25 Feb 2024 3:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-25 15:00:13.0  )
Israeli airstrike kills 3 in Syrias Homs province
The airstrike is the latest in a series of Israeli attacks in Syria. (IANS) 

DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike killed three civilians in Homs province in central Syria on Sunday.

According to reports from the Al-Watan newspaper, the attack targeted two civilian vehicles in the Al-Qusayr area of southwestern Homs.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack killed two Hezbollah members, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrike is the latest in a series of Israeli attacks in Syria. Israel has recently carried out assassination attempts against individuals involved with Iranian militias.

The Observatory said in a report on Sunday that Israel carried out 16 attacks on Syria since the beginning of 2024.

Israeli airstrikeSyria's Homs provinceSyria
IANS

