Israel refined military plan for war against Hamas after talks with US

TEL AVIV: Following talks with the US, Israel "significantly refined" its original military plan for its war against Hamas, reported The Times of Israel.

On whether Washington is holding discussions with Israel about the growing numbers of civilian casualties, a senior Biden administration official said that the US is "asking hard questions and constantly asking and ensuring there's clarity about the objectives (they're) seeking."

"They have significantly refined what originally was their plan," the official added. The senior US official further emphasized that calling for a ceasefire after the October 7 massacre by the Hamas terror group would not be the right policy for the US to take, The Times of Israel reported. A ceasefire "depends on the Israelis feeling secure and ensuring something like this cannot happen again," the official said.

However, a "pause," on the other hand, would allow for the safe passage of civilians and for more flow of aid into Gaza, according to The Times of Israel.

Moreover, the official highlighted that 100 trucks entered Gaza on Friday, adding that the US "looks to see that significantly ramped up over the coming over the coming days." Till date, over 220 trucks have reached Gaza, Kirby said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a Hamas official, Ali Baraka claimed that one day the United States will be a "thing of the past" and "collapse like the USSR", the Jerusalem Post reported.

"The United States was established by Britain and global Freemasonry, and it will collapse like the USSR did," Jerusalem Post quoted him as saying in the interview, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute. "America will not remain powerful," he added.

Reaffirming its support for Tel Aviv amid the ongoing war on Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said "as long as the United States stands, Israel will not stand alone."

In response to the protester's call for a ceasefire, US President Joe Biden while addressing a briefing on Thursday acknowledged the need for a temporary halt in fighting to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. It is important to note that Biden and other administration officials have not officially endorsed a ceasefire.