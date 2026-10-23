Israel orders West Bank closure after army kills 2 Palestinians it says were behind an attack

The violence is likely to heighten political tensions and security concerns ahead of Israel's parliamentary election next week.

The army said it had prevented a “terror attack against Israeli civilians” and that the two men, both Palestinians from Hebron, were armed with an M16 rifle and a handgun. It did not elaborate on the target of the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later said it had instructed security forces to immediately cordon off Hebron and prepare for a full closure of the West Bank starting Friday.

Voters go to the polls Tuesday in an election that will help determine whether Netanyahu secures another term as prime minister. The vote comes three years after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel's government has warned of potential attacks by the country's “enemies” in the lead-up to the election.