Israel Navy Chief tours Greek and Italian navies

TEL AVIV [ISRAEL]: The commander of the Israel Navy, Vice Admiral David Sa'ar Salma completed his official visit to Italy and Greece held as part of work intended to strengthen the cooperation between the Israel Navy with its two Mediterranean counterparts.

As part of his visit, Sa'ar Salma met with the commander of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino and participated in the Italian Navy Day events.

In Greece, Vice Admiral Sa'ar Salma was the guest of honour of the Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Admiral Ioannis Drymousis. During the visit, the commander of the Israel Navy toured the headquarters of the Greek Navy in Athens and received strategic and operational reviews from various elements in the navy. As part of the visit, he also met with the Staff of Greece and the Greek Minister of National Security.

Later, he sailed to the Greek Navy base on the island of Salamis, where he heard a broad overview of the Greek Navy's operations from the Commander in Chief, Hellenic Fleet, Admiral Dimitrios Kataras, and as part of the exchange of information toured a submarine simulator and a Greek submarine.