Israel launches retaliatory missile against Syria

DAMASCUS: Israel launched a missile attack targeting several areas in Syria's southern province of Daraa in response to the alleged firing of rockets from Syria, according to a war monitor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday confirmed the Israeli missile strikes on the countryside of Daraa, where the rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights reportedly originated from.

Specific details of the damage caused by the Israeli attack have not been disclosed amid the absence of official confirmation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, there were reports of explosions at a US base in the Shaddadi area in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on Sunday.

These incidents came in the wake of the ongoing Israeli military operations against Hamas in Gaza. The observatory indicated that since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, a total of 14 attacks have reportedly taken place at US bases in Syria.