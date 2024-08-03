ISIS commander among three arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

LAHORE: Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested three alleged terrorists, including an "important" commander of ISIS in the Punjab province of the country, police said on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that three Daesh (ISIS) terrorists have been arrested during an intelligence-based operation in the Faisalabad, Jhelum and Chakwal cities.

The CTD said that an "important" commander of ISIS, Abdul Wahab, has been among the arrested terrorists. The other two ISIS terrorists have been identified as Saifullah and Khurram Abbas.

Explosives and weapons have been recovered from the suspects, according to the statement.

Those arrested have been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

Last month, the CTD arrested 38 suspected terrorists, mostly belonging to ISIS and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Punjab province.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Saturday killed four terrorists who were planning a big attack in the restive northwest province.

The encounter took place in the Mardan district of the province. It triggered a heavy gunbattle in which four terrorists were killed.

The identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, a CTD official said, adding that they were planning a big attack in the district.