Iran begins dayslong funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Khamenei's body was to be on display at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran's capital. Early Saturday, mourners wearing black walked through the streets of Tehran, emptied of vehicle traffic, trying to reach the Grand Mosalla.

Some carried banners and flags, while billboards across the city bore Khamenei's image. A crowd of men outside rhythmically beat their chests in mourning, a common practice at Shiite funerals.

“I am here to say goodbye to my beloved leader Ali Khamenei,” said a weeping Hananeh Mousavi, 27, who attended the funeral alongside her mother. “I never expected to see such a day. I wish I had died before this tragedy."