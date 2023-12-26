Iran bans Afghan market vendors in Mashhad amid growing tensions

KABUL: Authorities in Mashhad, Iran, have issued a ban on mobile Afghan vendors in the city’s bazaars, citing concerns and challenges associated with their presence, TOLO News reported.

The notice, placed at the entrance of Mashhad’s bazaar, comes as approximately half a million Afghan citizens reside in the city. Afghan residents in Iran express worries about the impact on their livelihoods and report mistreatment by the country’s police.

Afghan refugees advocate for diplomatic solutions and adherence to international laws to address the challenges they face.

Enayatullah Alokozai, an Afghan refugee in Iran, emphasised the need for diplomatic paths to ensure refugees’ fair treatment. “The demand of the refugees from the Islamic Emirate is to address the challenges of the refugees through diplomatic paths, so that the refugees be treated based on international laws,” he said.

Another Afghan refugee in Iran, Ghulam Ghobar, highlighted the difficult situation of Afghan refugees, urging countries hosting them, particularly Iran and Pakistan, to comply with international refugee laws.

“The situation of the Afghan refugees is very difficult. I hope the countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan, which host most Afghan refugees, treat them based on international refugees laws,” he said.

Refugee rights activist Asifa Stanikzai urged Iran to adopt a long-term vision for Afghan refugees, emphasising their potential contribution to the country’s economic development. She encouraged Iran to effectively integrate Afghan refugees based on its territory.

“Iran should have a deep vision for the long-term and effective use of the Afghan refugees based on its territory, in economic development,” she said.

Afghanistan Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Abdul Rahman Rashid reveals that talks between Islamic Emirate officials and their Iranian counterparts are ongoing to address the issue.

“The Islamic Emirate’s officials have talked with Iranian delegations and now that the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has travelled, he will discuss this problem with them,” he said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, has previously appealed to the United Nations to facilitate the return of Afghan refugees. Acknowledging Iran’s hosting of Afghan refugees for over 45 years, he seeks UN cooperation in ensuring a smooth and organised return process, TOLO News reported.