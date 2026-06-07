International Day of Yoga to be celebrated at iconic venues across US

The International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 every year since 2015.

The Lincoln Memorial has recently drawn attention following the restoration of the 2000-foot reflecting pool between the memorial and the Washington Monument, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the US capital.

As part of the run-up to the celebrations, the Embassy organised a yoga session at DuPont Circle in downtown Washington on Saturday. It is also supporting yoga day events being organised by various community groups across the region.