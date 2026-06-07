International Day of Yoga to be celebrated at iconic venues across US

WASHINGTON: The 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be celebrated at iconic venues across the US, from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Times Square in New York, and the Navy Pier in Chicago.
Yoga enthusiasts are also set to stretch their limbs and engage in deep breathing to improve flexibility and well-being at Hillsboro, a hub for semiconductor and electronics industries in Oregon, and at the Shrinathji Haveli -- a temple in Irvine, South California, known for its stunning architecture and peaceful ambience.
The Indian Embassy in Washington has invited yoga enthusiasts to join the IDY celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial on June 19.
The International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 every year since 2015.
The Lincoln Memorial has recently drawn attention following the restoration of the 2000-foot reflecting pool between the memorial and the Washington Monument, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the US capital.
As part of the run-up to the celebrations, the Embassy organised a yoga session at DuPont Circle in downtown Washington on Saturday. It is also supporting yoga day events being organised by various community groups across the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, H R Nagendra, will lead the IDY celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on June 21. The event is being organised by the Consulate General of India in New York.
Ahead of the celebrations, Nagendra will inaugurate a special yoga and wellness retreat in Monticello, New York, from June 12 to 14.
Nagendra is in the US at the invitation of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), BRUHUD NY Seniors, and Jaipur Foot USA.
The retreat will feature yoga sessions, meditation, lectures on stress management, healthy aging, holistic wellness, and interactive discussions with community leaders, physicians, and wellness professionals.
“Yoga is more than movement – it inspires balance, mindfulness, and a path to inner peace. Get ready to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga by joining us in promoting wellness, togetherness, and a healthier lifestyle,” the Consulate General of India in Chicago said in a post on X.
The Chicago celebrations will be held at Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier, which has emerged as a prominent waterfront performance venue over the last decade.
The theme for this year's IDY is ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging’, highlighting yoga’s role in promoting longevity, mobility, and preventive healthcare.
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 11, 2014, proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Since then, millions of people around the globe have celebrated this day each year.