Indian envoy thanks governor of quake-hit Ishikawa for helping Indians

TOKYO: Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George met Hiroshi Hase, governor of the quake-hit Ishikawa, on Friday and thanked him for all the assistance extended to Indians there.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the northernmost peninsula of Noto in Ishikawa this year, killing hundreds of people and rendering many homeless.



"Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge visited #Ishikawa Prefecture & met Hon’ble Governor, Mr. Hiroshi Hase. Expressed his condolences for loss of lives due to Noto Peninsula earthquake," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X.

"Thanked for assistance extended to Indians in #Ishikawa and reiterated India’s solidarity to Ishikawa and Japan," the post read.

As per a Japan Times report, the death toll in the quake has risen to 240 with 75,000 homes being damaged in the disaster.



Hours after the earthquake, the Indian embassy in Japan set up an emergency control room and issued helpline numbers for its citizens.



In a letter to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's solidarity with Japan and its people and said that he is "deeply anguished and concerned" over the earthquake.



"I am deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on January 1," PM Modi wrote.



"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," he added.



Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki has expressed his gratitude and said India's support is much valued during this difficult time.



"Dear friends in India, I am deeply grateful for so many sincere condolences, prayers, and warm encouragement regarding the Noto (Neng Deng ) Earthquake in Japan," Ambassador Suzuki said on X.



Ambassador George's meeting comes in the backdrop of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Japan from March 6-8 for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue.