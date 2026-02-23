Indian Embassy issues advisory for its nationals in Mexico after drug lord El Mencho killed

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed on Sunday.

"Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico. There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the Indian Embassy in Mexico posted on X.