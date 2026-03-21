Indian embassy conducts consular outreach services in Saudi Arabian cities

"Glimpses of consular and attestation services being rendered by the Embassy of India at Dammam, Jubail and Hail today. The consular issues of Indian diaspora, visiting the centre, are being addressed satisfactorily," the post said.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian embassy in Riyadh expressed its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18.