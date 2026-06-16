Indian climate policy expert to help deliver Commonwealth Youth Forum

Vikrant Srivastava will work with the Commonwealth Secretariat, Commonwealth Youth Council and the government of Antigua and Barbuda to plan the youth summit during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Caribbean later this year.

He joins 22 other young leaders from across the 56 member countries who will help shape the forum's programme, policy recommendations and logistical arrangements, the Secretariat in London said this week.