Indian-American Democrat to seek another term in Kansas State Senate

NEW YORK: Indian-American Democrat Usha Reddi, who took oath as senator in Kansas early this year, has filed papers to run from the US state's 22nd district.

A public school teacher for 18 years, Reddi whose term expires in January 2025, has served as city commissioner for the City of Manhattan from 2013 to 2023.

"Just filed as a candidate for Kansas State Senate in the 2024 election. Public service is a big part of my life and I am dedicated to continue to work for the people as your State Senator," Reddi took to her X handle to make the announcement this week.

Stating that it is an honour to represent District 22 in the Kansas State Senate, Reddi said that she has a strong relationship with the community and has earned their trust over the years.

"As a public servant, I believe collaborations, partnerships, and thoughtful decision making are essential to being an effective leader," 0Reddi wrote on her campaign website.

Reddi's family immigrated from India to the US in 1973 when she was eight years old, and she grew up in Columbus, Ohio, along with her two brothers.

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Developmental Psychology from the Ohio State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Kansas State University.

Reddi taught 1st grade for over 10 years and received the Elected Women of Excellence Award from the National Foundation of Women Legislators in 2020.

Based in Manhattan, Kansas District 22 earlier covered all of Clay and Riley Counties as well as a small part of northern Geary County. But as a result of the 2022 redistricting cycle, it now contains only Riley County.