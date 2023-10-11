India will work with member states to strengthen legal framework of IORA

COLOMBO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India’s priorities as Vice Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association will continue to develop an Indian Ocean community that is stable and prosperous, strong and resilient.

He stated that India will work with member states to strengthen the institutional, financial and legal framework of IORA.

Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the opening session of the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers as India assumed the role of Vice Chair.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, “A good session at the 23rd IORA Council of Ministers’ meeting today in Colombo. Thank hosts Sri Lanka for excellent arrangements. As Vice Chair, India’s priorities are clear: to develop an Indian Ocean community that is stable and prosperous, strong and resilient, which is able to cooperate closely within and to respond to happenings beyond the ocean.”

He added, “As a Vishwa Mitra and a voice of the Global South, we will work with Member States to strengthen the institutional, financial and legal framework of IORA, towards realising the true potential of this dynamic grouping.”

In his address at the opening session of the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers, Jaishankar said that India will continue its approach of contributing to build capacity, secure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region, including as first responder and a net security provider.

Jaishankar stated, “Where India is concerned, we will continue our approach of contributing to build capacity and secure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region, including as first responder and a net security provider.”

“India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of nations of the Indian Ocean is based on our Neighbourhood First policy, the SAGAR outlook, our approach to the extended neighbourhood and to the Indo-Pacific. A multilateral rules-based international order along with sincere respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the foundation for reviving the Indian Ocean as a strong community,” he added.

External Affairs Minister stated that India’s specific focus will remain in the areas of maritime safety and security and blue economy as a coordinating country. Furthermore, he said that India will contribute to other priority and cross-cutting areas of IORA, as and when required. He noted that India looks forward to the support and cooperation of all member states, dialogue partners, academic and business groups.

Jaishankar called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) “relevant” to encourage the world to live a life that is in tune with the well-being of the planet.

He said, “Many of us here are members of the Global South and the focus that India has been able to bring through the G20 would surely be welcome to all of you. It would also help IORA to harness the power of women or as we say, Nari Shakti, by shifting the focus to women-led development.”

Highlighting the Indian Ocean’s role in the resurgence of Asia and global rebalancing, Jaishankar said, “In the resurgence of Asia, and global rebalancing, the Indian Ocean holds a central position, playing a crucial role in the development and prosperity of the littoral nations, by supporting trade and sustaining livelihoods, offering immense possibilities of connectivity and resource utilisation. It is the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’ which can be a binding force to bring the IORA Member States together.”

He stated that IORA has the responsibility to play a key role in making the Indian Ocean a “more seamless and cooperative space.”

He added, “Developmental issues, lack of robust connectivity, the burden of opaque and unsustainable debt generated by unviable projects, threats to social fabric posed by extremism and fundamentalism, dangers emanating from terrorism, natural disasters and climate change, all these are the challenges that we face.”