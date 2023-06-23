WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude to US Representative Jimmy Panetta for welcoming him to the House of Representatives, saying India-US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation. "Thank you @RepJimmyPanetta. Indeed, the close ties between India and the USA not only enrich our societies but also hold the potential for impactful global cooperation. Let's continue to strengthen these linkages," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Panetta had, on Friday, tweeted, "Great to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to the House of Representatives as we continue our work to strengthen the cultural, economic, and humanitarian bonds between our two countries."

PM Modi met Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at US Capitol on Thursday. Both leaders shook hands as they met, while PM Modi thanked McCarthy for providing him with the opportunity to address the joint session of the US Congress. US Vice President Kamala Harris also arrived at the House of Representatives ahead of the joint sitting.

Addressing the joint session of the Congress for a historic second time, PM Modi on Thursday said it is an exceptional privilege to do it twice, adding that there have been even more momentous developments in another Al - America and India.

PM Modi received standing ovation and applause as he said, "There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House."

PM Modi said, "It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half." "Our era is at a crossroads. Through the long and widening road that we have travelled we have made the test of friendship," he added.

Chants of "Modi, Modi...." were heard as the Prime Minister addressed the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday. PM Modi also received a standing ovation twice, during his address.