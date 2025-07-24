India, UK ink historic trade deal

LONDON: India and the UK on Thursday inked a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars and an array of items, besides boosting bilateral trade by around USD 34 billion annually

The deal was signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

The FTA is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, besides boosting the overall trade basket, according to Indian officials.

The deal, firmed up after three years of negotiations, is expected to ensure comprehensive market access for Indian goods across all sectors and India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99 per cent of tariff lines (product categories) covering almost 100 per cent of the trade values, they said.

The UK said Indian consumers will benefit from improved access to the best British products -- from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices -- as average tariffs will drop from 15 per cent to 3 per cent after the FTA kicks in.

The UK already imports 11 billion pounds in goods from India but liberalised tariffs on Indian goods will make it easier and cheaper for British consumers and businesses to buy Indian products and boost Indian businesses' exports to the UK, it said in a statement, hours before the FTA was inked.

"Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," Starmer was quoted as saying in the readout.

