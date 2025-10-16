India reiterates support for two-state solution to Palestine issue at NAM meet

KAMPALA: India has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to a negotiated two-state solution to the Palestine issue, calling it the "only viable path" to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

Speaking at the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Committee on Palestine in Uganda's capital Kampala on Wednesday, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India remains steadfast in its support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty.

“Our ultimate objective remains a negotiated two-state solution, which is the only path to achieve lasting peace and overall prosperity,” he said, stressing that the parameters of peace were clear — a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognised borders.

The MoS also highlighted India's consistent position since the escalation of the conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

“We condemned terrorism and have held that the destruction, despair and suffering of civilians must end. Gaza must have access to food, fuel and other necessities without hindrance; hostages must be released; and a ceasefire must be in place immediately,” he said.

Underscoring India’s historical ties with Palestine, Singh recalled that the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine was established in 1983 under India’s Presidency during the NAM Summit in New Delhi.

Reiterating that India’s convictions are reflected in its actions, he said New Delhi continues to extend development cooperation and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

“Since October 2023 alone, India has provided relief assistance of nearly 135 metric tonnes of medicines and supplies,” Singh noted.

India also contributes USD 5 million annually to the core budget of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with projects worth USD

40 million currently in the pipeline, he said.

The MoS welcomed the recent agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, describing it as a step towards realising peace in the region.

He also commended the role of Egypt and Qatar, both NAM members, in facilitating the agreement.

“At this juncture, it is important for peace and calm to hold. Everyone must honor their respective commitments,” Singh said, adding that India remains willing to contribute towards the vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East and to work constructively with its NAM partners in that direction.