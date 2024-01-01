Increase in foreign workers for construction sector: Israeli Officer

NEW DELHI: Director General of Israel's Construction and Housing Ministry Yehuda Morgenstern has said that they will be increasing the quota of foreign construction workers from 50,000 to 70,000 in the coming days, media reports said.

Reports said these construction workers will be mostly brought from China, India, Sri Lanka, and Moldova to boost the construction sector of Israel.



Morgenstern -- as per media reports -- had increased the workers quota from 30, 000 to 50, 000 in November last year.



Reportedly, around 80,000 Palestinian workers have been barred from working following last year’s October 7 attack on southern Israel.

“About 20,000 foreign workers will be brought in without bilateral agreements with their respective countries,” Morgenstern has said.

