Imran has no evidence on assassination claim: Pak Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had confessed before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that he had no evidence to back the allegations that he levelled against the army and the government on his assassination conspiracy.

Sanaullah said that Khan was included in the investigation in a case registered at the Ramna police station in Islamabad, adding that the PTI chief had accused senior army officers, the premier and Interior Minister, The News reported.

"The JIT showed a video to the PTI chief and he confessed that it was his own voice. During the investigation, he confessed that all his statements against the prime minister, interior minister and COAS that they wanted to kill him were baseless," he added.

When the PTI chief was shown the FIR against him by the JIT, he was unable to provide any evidence to support the allegations he had hurled in the video clips.

"When the JIT further questioned him, Khan replied that someone had told him of their involvement in the conspiracy. Then the PTI chairman was asked who told you. Imran Khan replied I do not remember who told me," The News quoted the Minister as saying.

The JIT inquired why he mentioned the name of DG ISI in his videos and questioned whether he had met a senior military official, whom he referred to as "Dirty Harry".

The PTI chairman responded that the DG ISI had held a press conference, adding that he had never held any meeting with the senior military officer whom he referred to as "Dirty Harry".

Sanaullah averred that Imran did not contest anywhere that this was not his audio or statement.

"He confessed to giving a statement on the basis of a gossip or rumour and the JIT had got him to sign the statement. We can produce evidence if the PTI chief denies his statement."