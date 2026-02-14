Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi is in worsening health, husband says

Speaking at his home in Paris, Taghi Rahmani said on Friday that he has not been able to speak with his wife since she was arrested on December 12 during a visit to the eastern Iranian city of Mashhad. She was allowed a single brief phone call to her brother and has only spoken to her lawyer once after she was handed a new prison sentence earlier this week, he said.

Mohammadi was arrested several weeks before nationwide protests began to spread around Iran, culminating in marches by hundreds of thousands on January 8 to January 9, until they were crushed by a heavy government crackdown. Rights groups have so far counted more than 7,000 dead and say the true number is likely far higher; the government has put the toll at more than 3,100 dead.

The 53-year-old Mohammadi started a hunger strike in prison on February 2, and several days later a court sentenced her to more than seven additional years in prison, her lawyer in Iran posted on X over the weekend. Authorities did not immediately acknowledge the sentence. She was already serving a sentence of 13 years and nine months on charges of collusion against state security and propaganda against Iran's government, but had been released on furlough since late 2024 over medical concerns.