Imposing rules on other countries should be forbidden: Putin

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that imposing rules on any other country should be prohibited and no one has the right to rule the world for others.

Addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Putin stressed the necessity to build an open, interconnected and diversified world where imposing rules on other countries should be prohibited.

"It should be forbidden to impose on any country or people how they should live, how they should feel. Only true cultural and civilisational diversity will ensure the well-being of people and the balance of interests," he said, adding that no one has the right to rule the world for others.

"No one will decide for everyone, and not everyone will decide on everything, but those who are directly affected by a particular problem will agree on what to do and how to do it," Putin said.

The Russian President also stressed that a lasting global peace will not be established until all countries' opinion is respected and all feel safe, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Russia's defence policy, Putin added that Russia will soon begin mass production of the Sarmat strategic missile system, and the last successful test of the Burevestnik, a global-range nuclear-powered cruise missile, has been conducted.

He noted that there is no need to change the nuclear weapons-related part of the national nuclear doctrine since "no lucid person would ever consider using nuclear weapons against Russia".