IDF asks Palestinians to move to safer places

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has asked the Palestinians in north Gaza to leave the combat zones and move to safer places.

“The residents of northern Gaza areas -- Jalabiya, Shujjaya and Zeitoun -- should move to safer places in Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza,” the IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Avichay Adraee, in a statement, said.

He also asked the Palestinians living in southern Gaza areas -- Kirbat Ikhzaa, Abasan, and Bani Suhela -- to shift to Rafah.

The IDF has asked the Palestinians to comply with the statement released by the Spokesperson and to move to safer places.