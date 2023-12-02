Begin typing your search...

IDF asks Palestinians to move to safer places

He also asked the Palestinians living in southern Gaza areas -- Kirbat Ikhzaa, Abasan, and Bani Suhela -- to shift to Rafah

ByIANSIANS|2 Dec 2023 12:07 PM GMT
IDF asks Palestinians to move to safer places
X

 Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has asked the Palestinians in north Gaza to leave the combat zones and move to safer places.

“The residents of northern Gaza areas -- Jalabiya, Shujjaya and Zeitoun -- should move to safer places in Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza,” the IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Avichay Adraee, in a statement, said.

He also asked the Palestinians living in southern Gaza areas -- Kirbat Ikhzaa, Abasan, and Bani Suhela -- to shift to Rafah.

The IDF has asked the Palestinians to comply with the statement released by the Spokesperson and to move to safer places.

WorldIsrael Defense Forces (IDF)combat zonessouthern Gaza areasPalestiniansSpokesperson
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X