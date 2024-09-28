Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Israeli airstrike

TEL AVIV: Lebanon's Hezbollah group has confirmed that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

A statement Saturday said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.”

The statement says Hezbollah vows to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.”

Nasrallah led the militant group for more than three decades. His death could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.