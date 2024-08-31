Hasina's extradition key to new leaf in Indo-Bangla relations: Top BNP leader

DHAKA: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that it's crucial to start a new chapter in the Indo-Bangla ties, which should begin with the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as her continued presence in India could further damage bilateral relations.

The veteran leader, the second-in-command of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), emphasised his party's desire for strong relations with India, stating they are prepared to "move past previous differences and collaborate".

He also assured that the BNP would never permit any activities on Bangladeshi soil that could threaten India's security.

In an interview with PTI at his residence in Dhaka, Alamgir said if the BNP is voted to power, it will review and re-evaluate the “questionable” Adani electricity deal signed during the Awami League regime, as it is putting “tremendous pressure” on the people of Bangladesh.

Claiming that it was a diplomatic failure on the part of New Delhi for failing to understand the psyche of the people of Bangladesh, Alamgir said that even after the fall of the Hasina government following a people’s uprising, the “Indian establishment is yet to reach out to BNP, even though China, the US, the UK, and Pakistan have already done so.”

Alamgir asserted that the safety of minorities in Bangladesh is an "internal matter," contending that reports of attacks on Hindus are "not accurate" since most incidents are politically motivated rather than communal.

“Sheikh Hasina has to face the law of Bangladesh for all the crimes and corruption committed by her and her regime. To enable this and respect the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh, India should ensure her return to Bangladesh,” he said.

After unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India. Hasina's presence in India for over three weeks has given rise to speculation in Bangladesh.

“We want to start a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations, and ensuring the return of Hasina to Bangladesh will be a new leaf in the bilateral ties," he said

"Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are both condemned here and standing by them will only worsen the perception of India in Bangladesh,” he told PTI.

Alamgir said if India doesn’t ensure the return of Hasina to Bangladesh, bilateral ties between the two nations will worsen.

“There is already anger against India, as it is seen as a supporter of the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina regime. If you ask anyone in Bangladesh, they will say that India did not do the right thing by giving shelter to Sheikh Hasina.

"Now, if India doesn’t ensure the extradition of Hasina to Bangladesh, the relationship between the two countries will further decline,” he said.

On Friday, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing was asked if a formal request had been made from Bangladesh's interim government for the extradition of Hasina, but he did not give a clear answer.

“The former prime minister of Bangladesh came to India at very short notice for safety reasons. We have nothing further to add on that matter. What you asked lies in the realm of hypothetical issues,” Jaiswal had said.

When asked about the ongoing “India out” campaign in Bangladesh, Alamgir said there is “palpable” anger against India, as it never bothered to establish a relationship with the people of the country but was content with its relationship with the Awami League only.

“India’s diplomacy regarding Bangladesh was not pragmatic. It did not establish a relationship with the people of Bangladesh and other stakeholders but put all its eggs in one basket. India has to understand the pulse of the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

Alamgir said if voted to power, the BNP would try to strengthen the relationship with India and resolve misunderstandings and past differences.

“If we are voted to power, we will engage more with India, as we want a strong relationship with India. We will try to resolve the misunderstandings and past differences.

"We have to talk, as that will be pragmatic diplomacy to resolve the issues. Even after such a major political upheaval in Bangladesh, India has not started any dialogue with us,” he said.

The 76-year-old leader said the high commissioners and ambassadors of Pakistan, China, the US, and the UK “had reached out and spoken to us, but there has been no communication from India.”

Alamgir said questionable bilateral treaties that went against the interests of Bangladesh during the Awami League regime will be re-examined and, if needed, reviewed.

“We have no issues with bilateral treaties and agreements with India done during the Awami League regime, which are in the interest of Bangladesh. But there are some questionable bilateral treaties and agreements that are not in the interest of Bangladesh and need to be re-looked and reviewed,” he said.

Listing out bilateral projects that need to be re-examined, Alamgir said the Adani electricity deal tops the list, as “there are a lot of questions regarding it” and it is putting “a lot of pressure on the people of Bangladesh.”

Speaking on the issue of attacks on Hindu minorities following the fall of the Awami League government earlier this month, Alamgir called the reports “factually incorrect and misleading.”

“The reports that attacks on Hindu minorities are taking place are factually incorrect. There may be some instances, but those are more political in nature and not communal," he said.

"The attacks might have occurred because of political reasons, as the victims were activists of the Awami League, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed. We have taken precautions and asked our leaders to protect Hindu families,” he said.

Alamgir asserted that the “issue of minority safety” is an internal matter of the country.

“The question of minorities is an internal matter of Bangladesh. When India makes it an issue, Bangladesh needs to address it at an international forum. We never complain about what happens to Indian minorities, so no one should comment on the issue of minorities here,” he said.

When asked about concerns that anti-India elements might gain ground on Bangladeshi soil in the absence of the Awami League government, the former minister in the BNP cabinet said, “The BNP government would never allow anti-India forces to gain ground in the country.”

“Terrorism or such activities in Bangladesh are very minimal in nature, and the situation is under control. We can assure India that BNP will never allow any anti-India forces or security threats to gain ground in the country,” he said.

Alamgir hoped that fresh elections would be held in the country within a year.

“We hope the reforms undertaken by the interim government in the election commission, judiciary, bureaucracy, and police will be completed in a year, and then fresh elections can be held,” he said.

When asked whether the BNP led by former premier Khaleda Zia would go for an alliance with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami just like early 2000, Alamgir said the party presently is not in alliance with Jamaat.

"The alliance we had with the Jamaat ceased to exist long ago. But at times we had carried out joint programmes against the Awami League regime during the recent people;'s uprising. But at the moment we are not in any alliance with Jamaat," he said.