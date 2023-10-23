Begin typing your search...

Hamas leaves behind booby-trapped children's bags

Some of the bodies of the dead were reportedly booby-trapped with explosives

ByANIANI|23 Oct 2023 5:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-23 05:16:05.0  )
Hamas leaves behind booby-trapped childrens bags
X

Representative image (IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TEL AVIV: The IDF's Yahalom Unit, a combat engineering special forces unit, is continuing with the dangerous and painstaking task of collecting explosives and weapons that Hamas terrorists used for the October 7 massacre.

Hamas also left behind many booby-traps, making the task of clearing the areas of Israeli territory from any remaining terrorists, explosives and so forth as well as the collection of the bodies of those murdered difficult and slow.

Some of the bodies of the dead were reportedly booby-trapped with explosives. For example, the IDF released images of a child's school bag its forces found lying in a field that was booby-trapped, containing a remote-activated explosive device--weighing 7 kg.

Hamas purposefully chose to booby-trap a child's backpack with the hope a well-intentioned civilian would pick it up.

explosivesIsraelGazahamasIsrael hamas conflictPalestineIsrael Palestine conflictIsrael terror attackGaza stripbooby trapIDF
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X