Hamas has 180 hostages, Palestine Islamic Jihad 40 and other groups 20

TEL AVIV: The Military Intelligence of Israel and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) have roughly estimated that the Hamas was holding 180 hostages kidnapped on October 7.

The estimate states that 40 of the hostages were under the custody of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 20 hostages were with other Islamic groups.

The intelligence agencies of Israel have given this estimate to the war cabinet of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to information available, the Isarelis have passed on this information to the US, who are using interlocutors in Qatar for resolving the crisis.

Meanwhile, White House has confirmed that the US President Joe Biden have communicated to Israel for a ceasefire for three days in Gaza Strip to prevail upon the mediators to bring back the Israel hostages.

The US is mediating for the release of 15 hostages as a first round of diplomacy through the offices of Qatar.

However, interlocutor's have, according to sources, involved in the talks skeptical about the Hamas political leadership being able to convince the military leadership for the release of hostages.

Most of the political leadership of Hamas, including Ismail Haniyeh, are abroad while the military leadership, including Yahya Sinwar are in Gaza Strip fighting the Israeli forces.