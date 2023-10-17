Hamas fires 'barrage of missiles' at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM: Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, has claimed that it was responsible for firing a "barrage of missiles" on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in Israel on Monday, a media report said.



The Al Qassam Brigades said that the latest attacks were in response to Israel's "targeting of civilians", the BBC reported, citing a statement.

Central Israel and Jerusalem came under a rocket attack on Monday afternoon. The sirens alerted of incoming fire, disrupted the opening of the winter session of parliament and sent lawmakers and guests into protected areas, soon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended his address, Ynet News reported.

In his address, Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah, not to open a second front against Israel in the north.

Israel's President Issac Herzog said in the Knesset (parliament) that Hamas targeted the entire Jewish people and if they are not stopped, they will endanger the entire world. He said this is not a complex reality. There is good and there is utter evil, "we are fighting an enemy that is all evil".