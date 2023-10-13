Hamas claims Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 13 hostages

GAZA: The Al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of the Hamas militant group, on Friday said that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the past 24 hours have killed 13 hostages.

Without mentioning the nationalities of the victims, the armed wing said that "13 prisoners, including foreigners" were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the BBC reported.

According to Israli authorities, Hamas militants are holding as many as 150 people hostage in Gaza following the October 7 surprise attack.

The hostages include senior Israeli army officers, as well as foreign nationals.

The militant group had threatened to kill the hostages if Israel continued to bomb the Gaza Strip without warning.