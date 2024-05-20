Global reactions pour in to death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister in helicopter crash

TEHRAN: Following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, world leaders offered their condolences on Monday to Raisi, the Iranian Foreign Minister and other officials who were on board. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the country will observe a one-day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions.

Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences and said, "Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi's helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I, along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage." Calling Pakistan and Iran "good friends", the Pakistan PM recalled that Pakistan hosted President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian less than a month ago. "Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran," he added in a post shared on X.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khansari also posted a message of condolences and expressed his condolences on the "martyrdom" of his successor, Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with President Raisi. Zarif described Amirabdollahian as "my dear brother", and in a post shared on Instagram, Zarif wrote that the news of the accident was "painful." "I wish God's pleasure for the martyrs, peace and patience for the survivors, and solidarity and progress for the Iranian people," he said. Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed "deep sympathy" to Iran, the leadership, and the people of Iran on the death of the Iranian president. He further affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Iran in these difficult circumstances. "Sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the leadership and people, on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions in a painful accident. We pray for God's mercy upon them and their honourable families for patience and solace, and we affirm the UAE's solidarity with Iran in these difficult circumstances," the UAE President said in a post shared on X.

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also offered sincere condolences to the Iranian government and the people of Iran. "Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident, asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," Qatar's Emir posted on X.

Meanwhile, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani expressed solidarity with Iran during this painful tragedy, reported Al Jazeera. The Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, has expressed condolences to Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, saying that Raisi was an "unconditional friend" of Venezuela. "A heartfelt hug from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. You, Iran, are an example of dignity, morality and resistance," Maduro wrote in a social media post. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Raisi and acknowledged Raisi's contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship. "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi died after a helicopter carrying him and other officials crashed in a mountainous and forested area of the country in poor weather.

The 63-year-old, a figure representing conservative and hardline factions in Iranian politics, was president for nearly three years and appeared on track to run for re-election next year. However, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume power after Raisi's death, reported Al Jazeera. According to the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the president's death or incapacity, the first vice president will take over until an election is held within a maximum period of 50 days.