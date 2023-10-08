Global leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Iran, Syria, Iraq support offensive

TEL AVIV: World leaders have condemned Palestinian militant group Hamas unprecedented attack on Israel while a few nations supported the offensive citing "oppression" by the Jewish country.

Terming the attack "appalling" and "unconscionable", US President Joe Biden said "there is never any justification for terrorism."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel," adding that the country’s "thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japan counterpart Fumio Kishida condemned the Hamas attack and assured unequivocal support to Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged "maximum restraint" as Israeli Defense Forces conducted a counteroffensive and called for "the immediate release of all abducted persons."

However, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Saudi Arab "backed" the Hamas attacks on Israel.

In support of the Hamas, Iraq's PMO posted on X, "Iraq affirms its firm position, as a people and a government, towards the Palestinian issue, and that it stands by the Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations and obtaining their full legitimate rights, and that injustice and the usurpation of these rights cannot produce sustainable peace."

Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Kanaani "congratulated" the Palestinian people, saying, "Today's operation has opened a new chapter in the resistance and armed action against the occupiers in the occupied territories", CBS news reported.

"We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem," state-affiliated Iranian Students’ News Agency said.

Over 600 people have been killed in fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas.