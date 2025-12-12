Begin typing your search...
Germany summons Russian ambassador over alleged sabotage, cyberattacks, election interference
Germany has also accused Moscow of perpetrating disinformation campaigns.
BERLIN: Berlin summoned the Russian ambassador Friday following accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks and interference in German elections, a spokesperson for the German foreign office said.
Other details were not immediately available Friday.
