    Germany summons Russian ambassador over alleged sabotage, cyberattacks, election interference

    Germany has also accused Moscow of perpetrating disinformation campaigns.

    AuthorAPAP|12 Dec 2025 6:53 PM IST
    Germany Flag (Reuters)

    BERLIN: Berlin summoned the Russian ambassador Friday following accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks and interference in German elections, a spokesperson for the German foreign office said.

    Other details were not immediately available Friday.

    AP

