German chancellor faces tough times after first far-right party's state election win since Nazi era

The AfD, classified by the domestic intelligence agency as an extremist group, fell just short of a majority in Sunday's election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

But tricky coalition talks lie ahead, and the AfD candidate for governor, Ulrich Siegmund, still aims to become the first head of government from the far-right party on the state level.

"Very clearly, we want voters finally to get after the election what they voted for," Siegmund told public broadcaster ZDF late Sunday. "Over 44 per cent voted for political change... and that must be implemented after the election."

The vote weakens the chancellor and he will be partly held responsible for his party's historic loss after it lead the state for the past 24 years. Merz's centre-right Christian Democrats party, or CDU, saw its election results cut in half, while AfD more than doubled its share of the vote.

The result could also energise the AfD in other state elections later this month. Merz is expected to comment on the election result later Monday after meetings of his party and government leaders.