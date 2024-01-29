Begin typing your search...
Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili announces his resignation
TBILISI: Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a televised briefing on Monday that he was resigning ahead of parliamentary elections due by October.
Georgian media had earlier reported that Irakli Kobakhidze, chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, would replace Garibashvili, who has served as prime minister since 2021.
