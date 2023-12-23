Begin typing your search...
France grounds flight with over 300 Indians
The flight, carried out by a Romanian charter company, had departed from Dubai.
PARIS: France has grounded a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indian passengers on the suspicion of human trafficking, news agency Reuters reported on Friday.
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating the matter and has arrested two persons for questioning, reports said adding that the authorities were tipped off by an anonymous informant.
