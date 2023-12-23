Begin typing your search...

France grounds flight with over 300 Indians

The flight, carried out by a Romanian charter company, had departed from Dubai.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2023 8:00 PM GMT
Representative image.

PARIS: France has grounded a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indian passengers on the suspicion of human trafficking, news agency Reuters reported on Friday.

A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating the matter and has arrested two persons for questioning, reports said adding that the authorities were tipped off by an anonymous informant.

The flight, carried out by a Romanian charter company, had departed from Dubai.

