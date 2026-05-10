Former UK minister challenges PM Starmer’s leadership

“But his approach is not cutting through, and the results over the past 48 hours are nothing short of disastrous. Unless things change, we risk Nigel Farage becoming prime minister. That's why, with regret and significant sadness, I firmly believe that Keir should outline his intention to resign as Prime Minister and oversee an orderly transition.

“The Labour Party need the chance to have an honest conversation about how we deliver the change we promised in 2024, and that requires new leadership which understands the urgent and real concerns of people across the UK," she said.

Starmer has indicated plans for a major speech on Monday to set out his strategy to revive the Labour government's electoral fortunes before a general election in 2029, starting with the appointment of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown as advisor.

However, West has demanded that Starmer must use the speech to set out a timetable for his exit as party leader to make way for a new PM.