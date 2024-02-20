Begin typing your search...

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad 'recovering'

The 98-year-old leader, who is a heart patient, has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute since January 26 over an unspecified infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

ByIANSIANS|20 Feb 2024 12:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-20 12:15:44.0  )
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad recovering
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is hospitalised in the National Heart Institute, is recovering, his press team said on Tuesday.

Mahathir "is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection," his aide said.

IANS

