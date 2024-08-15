Foreign leaders greet India on its Independence Day

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu were among the world leaders who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and people of India on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Most of the leaders from the South Asian neighbouring countries invoked enduring friendship rooted in history and strengthening of bilateral relations when they greeted their counterparts.

Nepal Prime Minister Oli took to X to write: “Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on 78th Independence Day! May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations.”

Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba too took to X to say, “On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, I wish to extend warm greetings and felicitations to His Excellency @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India.”

“May the ties of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen. Wishing peace, prosperity, and progress to the people of India,” she said with a hashtag #NepalIndiaRelations.

Tagging @narendramodi and @PMOIndia handles, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said on X, “Wishing the government and people of India a very happy Independence Day! May the special friendship between Bhutan and India grow ever stronger.”

Fresh from last week’s visit by Jaishankar to his country to reset India's bilateral ties with the Maldives, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said on X: “On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India.”

“Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals,” he added.

Muizzu’s cabinet colleague and Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer extended warm greetings and best wishes to Jaishankar, the Government, and the friendly people of India on the jubilant occasion of Independence Day.

“Wishing for continued peace, progress and prosperity for the people of India and for a stronger and vibrant bilateral partnership between #Maldives and #India,” he said in a post on X.

Predicting a bright future for US-India strategic relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the two countries share a deep bond, which is founded on their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity.

Congratulating the people of India ahead of the country's Independence Day, Blinken said in a statement: “On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations.”