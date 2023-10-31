Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Fiji region

The depth of the quake that occurred at 11:10:56 GMT today was found to be 568 Km.

ByIANSIANS|31 Oct 2023 1:22 PM GMT
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Fiji region
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

SUVA: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The depth of the quake that occurred at 11:10:56 GMT today was found to be 568 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 16:40:57 IST, Lat: -17.75 & Long: -178.86, Depth: 568 Km, Location: 287km E of Suva," the NCS reported on Tuesday. No casualties are reported.

Further details are awaited.


WorldEarthquakeFiji regionFiji earthqukae6.3 magnitude earthqukae
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X