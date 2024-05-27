Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits China's Sichuan province

The quake hit at 11:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) in Muli county, Liangshan prefecture in Sichuan with an epicenter depth of 8 km (4.97 miles)

ByReutersReuters|27 May 2024 4:00 AM GMT
Representative Image (Reuters)

BEIJING: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck Muli county in China's Sichuan province, according to China Earthquake Networks Center on Monday.

The quake hit at 11:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) in Muli county, Liangshan prefecture in Sichuan with an epicenter depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), the center said on its official Weibo social media account.

