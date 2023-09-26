Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Pakistan

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:23:28 IST on Tuesday and at a depth of 10 km.

ByANIANI|26 Sep 2023 9:12 AM GMT
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform X.

Further details are awaited.

WorldPakistanPakistan earthquake4.4 magnitude earthquakeNSC
ANI

