Earthquake jolts off Indonesia
The earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Jakarta time on Sunday with its epicentre located 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district with a depth of 10 km, the weather agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
JAKARTA: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The agency added the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.
