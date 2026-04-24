Democrats slam Trump of amplifying 'racist trash' on social media

Bera said America was built by people from all over the world who believed in its promise and worked tirelessly to make it better for the next generation.

"We are a nation of immigrants, and we are stronger because of it," he said. Bera said Trump was born into wealth and privilege and has never had to struggle the way so many immigrant families have.

"He (Trump) does not understand the grit, sacrifice, and determination it takes to build a life from the ground up. He does not understand public service, and he does not understand the values that make America the greatest nation in the world," he said.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Trump’s decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful and beneath the office he holds.

"His rhetoric doesn’t just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners—it undermines the values that have made America a nation of opportunity and innovation. We should be strengthening that partnership and honouring our diversity, not stoking division for political gain," Krishnamoorthi said.

The Hindu American Foundation said it was deeply disturbed by the President sharing a "hateful, racist screed" targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.

"Endorsing such rants as the President of the United States will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an all-time high," the advocacy group said, urging Trump to delete the social media post.