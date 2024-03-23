Begin typing your search...

Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93 people - Investigative Committee

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire withautomatic weaponsat concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

ByReutersReuters|23 March 2024 8:50 AM GMT
Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93 people - Investigative Committee
X

Moscow Concert Hall Shooting  (ANI)

MOSCOW: At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire withautomatic weaponsat concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Russia's Investigative CommitteeMoscowautomatic weaponsIslamic State militantsworld
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X