Curtain raiser event held ahead of 9th International Day of Yoga

ABU DHABI [UAE]: Ahead of the 9th International Day of Yoga in UAE, a curtain raiser event was organised under the iconic dome of the Louvre Museum, Abu Dhabi on Saturday, informed the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi. International Yoga Day's main event will occur at the historic Port Rashid in Dubai on June 21.





The event began with a virtual message from the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. His words of well-being, harmony and friendship echoed under the dome.





With breeze and breaths, certified yoga instructors conducted a 40-minute workshop based on Common Yoga Protocol.





The dome had around 350 participants from across nationalities, cultures and faiths reflecting the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. School children joined in large numbers, instilling the values of Yoga early on in life, stated the official release.





Large diplomatic corps also graced the occasion with Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir in their midst. People from all age groups participated, defying the stereotypes about Yoga. At the end of the session, every participant received a yoga mat and a plant signifying sustainability and wellness. More Yoga events in the UAE are being organised to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.





On June 21, echoing a message of unity of humanity, the IDY 2023 celebrations will be organised at the historic Mina (Port) Rashid jointly by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, DP World and the Indian Navy. Mina Rashid is a historically significant location, which has witnessed the development and progress of India-UAE relations over centuries.



Since the early days of the pearl trade to the present multifaceted economic partnership, Mina Rashid holds a special significance for the two countries. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Thani bin Zeyoudi, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The celebrations will take place at DP World Cruise Terminal 3 on June 21. Further, to mark the importance of Yoga's message and its benefits, Indian Navy Ship INS Brahmaputra, with a contingent of more than 200 sailors onboard, will call on Mina Rashid and participate in the IDY 2023 celebrations which will form part of the Global Ocean Ring celebrations.

Continuing the tradition of celebrating the essence of Yoga for unity, on the same day, a large community Yoga event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from 1800 hrs-2100 hrs (local time). Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will also attend the event as the chief guest.

The event, which is jointly organised by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNEC, is expected to witness participation from across the community, including schools, community organizations, sports clubs, and from across all ages and genders, according to the official release.