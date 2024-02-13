Begin typing your search...
Communities near Gaza, Lebanon borders to receive armored vehicles
Civilian security teams for communities near the Gaza Strip did not have bulletproof vehicles during Hamas's October 7 attack.
TEL AVIV: Israel's Defence Ministry said it has earmarked 150 million shekels (USD 41 million) to provide 200 armoured vehicles to civilian security teams near the Gaza and Lebanon borders, and in Judea and Samaria.
Civilian security teams for communities near the Gaza Strip did not have bulletproof vehicles during Hamas's October 7 attack.
Next Story