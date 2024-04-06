Begin typing your search...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in The Hague
Thunberg was put in a large bus by local police along with other protesters who tried to block a major highway into The Hague.
THE HAGUE: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a large climate demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Saturday.
