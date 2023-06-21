China railways to handle 71 mn passenger trips during Dragon Boat Festival

BEIJING: The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday announced that around 71 million trips will be made until Sunday during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday,

In a statement, the Group said that on an average, the daily railway trips will reach 14.2 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

The passenger flow will peak on Thursday, with about 16 million railway trips expected to be made.

China's railways are maximising their transportation potential and increasing capacity to satisfy people's travel needs, while improving service quality to ensure that passengers have better experiences, the Group said.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

The holiday is celebrated by holding dragon boat races and eating sticky rice dumplings called zongzi.